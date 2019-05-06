Review: In his 151st role, Plácido Domingo plays the 'wild cat' as old lion

In the meantime, here he is, gato montés as a latter-day Spanish Otello. He’s the old man of substance and power. He has a consuming passion that makes him great and at the same time destroys him. Not only does Domingo portray him as a classic tragic figure, an old lion with no more time left, driven by a love he can’t contain or control; but also Domingo goes so far as to change the ending so that he stabs himself just like Otello.