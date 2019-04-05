Review: Glenda Jackson battles through a brazenly busy ‘King Lear’ on Broadway

There’s an awful lot to take in, including all that Glass music (which at last finds a purpose in the storm scene). It was satisfying to see amid the wreckage of Buether’s set, a casualty of the spiraling violence, the cracked ceramic animals that figured with tacky prominence in the first act. But I was surprised that Gold and his accomplished set designer resorted to such a trite trope. Didn’t the characters in Lyndsey Turner’s 2015 production of “Hamlet” with Benedict Cumberbatch at London’s Barbican have to pick their way across an Elsinore castle similarly reduced to rubble? It’s time for a fresh scenic coup, auteurs.