Review: This ‘Heisenberg’ puts its love story squarely on the autism spectrum

Heisenberg himself might appreciate the unpredictable trajectory set in motion by a chance encounter in a London railway station between Alex (Joe Spano), an introverted 75-year-old butcher, and “Georgie” Burns (Faline England), a vivacious 42-year-old transplanted American. While Alex is sitting in his private earbud world, Georgie spontaneously plants a kiss on his neck. She did it, she says, because he reminded her of her recently deceased husband. The dubious veracity of that claim is only a prelude to the contradictory tangle of reality and fabrication in which Georgie wraps herself.