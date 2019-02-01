Review: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ hits the Pantages with goofy charm and a glorious Betty Buckley

Still, it’s hard to ignore a niggling feeling that these stories aren’t the focus of “Hello, Dolly!” The point is, in fact, to give the audience as many chances as possible to admire its leading lady. Dolly has to be played by a star. If she weren’t, would we be so captivated by our first glimpse of her, popping out from behind a newspaper on a horse-drawn trolley? Would we scream so hysterically as she poses at the top of a staircase in her red sequined dress and plumed headpiece?