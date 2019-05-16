Jeff Koons' 'Rabbit' sculpture breaks auction record for a living artist: $91 million

The “Rabbit” sale was part of a larger offering: 11 works from the collection of the late magazine mogul S.I. Newhouse Jr. On Monday, in the first of two evening sales, five of Newhouse’s Impressionist and Modern art works together brought in about $101 million. The Newhouse’s Vincent van Gogh landscape “Arbres dans le Jardin de L'asile,” and the Paul Cézanne still life “Bouilloire et Fruits” together brought in more than $99 million.