LACMA acquires Kerry James Marshall's haunting, potent portrait of a 'Shadow of His Former Self'

Marshall rendered “A Portrait of the Artist” almost completely in shades of black, and from a distance all that’s visible are the few blips of white. But close in and details begin to emerge. The white — teeth of a haunting and mischievous smile, the eyes, an undershirt. Move closer and the figure takes shape: his black hat, black jacket, black skin, the pink of his gums. Lean in even closer (a little too close for a museum), and the richness of the black begins to emerge.