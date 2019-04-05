LACMA vote is set for Tuesday as county supervisors consider revised museum design

This month the Autry Museum of the American West — which owns the Southwest Museum and has been conserving and housing its collection of American Indian artifacts over the last decade and a half — put out a call for proposals for the “revitalization and creative reuse” of the property. The Autry said it was looking to transfer ownership of the historic but complex 1914 site, preferably to a new owner who would update and reimagine L.A.’s oldest museum for “community benefit.”