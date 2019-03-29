Review: French meets American as Bringuier and Grimaud take the stage with L.A. Phil

Although it was great to hear the piece in the great indoors for a change, the tempos in the rumba episodes were way too fast to establish the clavé rhythm that gives the piece its groove. The orchestra had to scramble to stay on track in certain rushed passages, and the Afro-Cuban percussion instruments could barely be heard over the ensemble anyway. (Gershwin suggested placing them in front of the conductor’s stand, which certainly would have righted the balance.) Bringuier did demonstrate a good feeling for the sweep of the languorous middle section.