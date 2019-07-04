Advertisement

11 L.A.-area museums open for the Fourth of July

By Los Angeles Times staff writer
Jul 04, 2019 | 9:00 AM
The Broad museum in downtown L.A. is open on the Fourth of July, though if you don't already have reservations you'll have to wait in the standby ticket line. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Looking for things to do and places to go on this Fourth of July? Some of Southern California’s best and most popular cultural destinations are keeping the doors open. Here’s who’s welcoming visitors Thursday:

Annenberg Space for Photography, L.A., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Broad, L.A., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Standby ticket line only; advance reservations sold out | “Soul of a Nation” feature | review

California African American Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Adia Millet | Gary Simmons

California Science Center, L.A., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Expo Park plans

Grammy Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Griffith Observatory, L.A., noon-10 p.m. (213) 473-0800

The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, San Marino, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | “Project Blue Boy”

LACMA, L.A., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | “Korean Writing”

Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena, noon-5 p.m.

Petersen Automotive Museum, L.A., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

David Hammons' 1969 sculpture "The Door (Admissions Office)," on view in the Broad's “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.”
David Hammons' 1969 sculpture "The Door (Admissions Office)," on view in the Broad's “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.” (Pablo Enriquez / The Broad)

Closed for the holiday:

Autry Museum of the American West, L.A.

Craft Contemporary, L.A.

Fowler Museum, L.A.

Getty Center, L.A.

Getty Villa, L.A.

Hammer Museum, L.A.

Japanese American National Museum, L.A.

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, L.A.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, L.A.

Marciano Art Foundation, L.A,

Museum of Contemporary Art, L.A.

Museum of Tolerance, L.A.

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, L.A.

Skirball Cultural Center, L.A.

USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena

Wende Museum, Culver City

