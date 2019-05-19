MOCA receives a $10-million gift to make admission free

MOCA didn’t say when free admission will kick in. Museums that make the change generally experience a surge in attendance. In November, for example, as part of the Grand Avenue Arts All Access program, admission to MOCA’s main site on Grand Avenue was free all day and visitorship reached 2,315 people — one of the year’s highest counts. Having more visitors requires additional security and other infrastructural changes, and MOCA said it may take months to execute the transition.