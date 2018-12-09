Review: Ives' 'Holidays' at the L.A. Phil, but not those holidays

It is, of course, far too easy to think about Tchaikovsky at Christmas. Think, though, with the marvelous (best recorded and arguably best, period) new “Nutcracker” recording by Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil that has just made your Christmas shopping super-easy. But let cantankerous Ives be a new Christmas icon. Pioneer in the insurance business as well as music, he made his righteous fortune not finding ways to capitalize on every scratched bumper but idealistically providing people with an affordable safety net that had never before existed.