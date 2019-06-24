Mueller report as theater: Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus among celebs to star in new play

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation of President Trump is coming to the stage with an all-star cast.
Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver, Alyssa Milano, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline and Michael Shannon are among those who will participate in a live reading of the new play “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts.”
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan adapted the script from Mueller’s report on whether Trump obstructed justice during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Zachary Quinto, Alfre Woodard, Kyra Sedgwick, John Lithgow, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Piper Perabo, Justin Long, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Noah Emmerich, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey and Aidan Quinn are also part of the cast.
The one-night-only event will be performed on Monday, June 24, in front of a live audience in New York and simultaneously livestreamed, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific.
The staging is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney and presented by LawWorks, an organization that helps people in need of free legal advice.
“The Investigation” is the entertainment world’s latest take on the Mueller report, which was also at the center of a recent Now This video with Robert De Niro, Stephen King, Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Sophia Bush, Rob Reiner, Rosie Perez, George Takei and Jonathan Van Ness. It’s also the subject of a number of newly launched true-crime podcasts.