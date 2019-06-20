Watch Robert De Niro and Stephen King explain the Mueller report

Hollywood is coming for President Trump once again.
In a new video from NowThis, Robert De Niro, Stephen King, Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and more stars tag-teamed to explain former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The video, released Thursday, features its famous participants highlighting various findings from Mueller's report, including allegations that his campaign had more than 200 contacts with Russian operatives and that his manager met with Russian agents in order to secure the presidency.
"In 2016, the Russian government attacked our democracy," De Niro says, launching the conversation, followed by comments from Sheen, Fishburne, King and more.
"They interfered in the presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion," Sheen continues.
As the clip dives deeper into the contents of the investigation, other stars join in, including Rob Reiner, Rosie Perez, George Takei, "Queer Eye" groomer Jonathan Van Ness and "Chicago P.D." alumna Sophia Bush.
"Let me say that again," Perez says. "Trump's campaign manager shared Trump's election strategy with Russia."
The video also shows older clips of Trump dismissing Mueller's investigation by claiming his report proved "total exoneration," "complete vindication" and "no collusion." But the celebrities aren't convinced.
"Donald Trump, if you are listening, on behalf of the American people, we will hold you accountable," they say in tandem. "Because no one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law."