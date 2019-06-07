Review: Stravinsky's exceedingly slow ‘Rake's Progress’ from West Hollywood to Ojai

Hannigan had many reasons for wanting to start her festival with this “Rake.” Anne was the first role she learned a quarter-century ago when she was 23. Ojai was Stravinsky’s playground for trying out both neoclassical and modernist scores in the 1950s. Plus, this now-standard repertory opera written in West Hollywood has had little success in Southern California. Los Angeles Opera has never staged it. The L.A. Phil has, but only in Paris.