Phylicia Rashad sets Broadway directing debut with ‘Blue’

The veteran actress of stage and screen heads to Broadway after collecting directing credits nationwide. She helmed praised productions of four August Wilson classics: “Gem of the Ocean” at Seattle Repertory Theatre, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, and “Fences” at both the Long Wharf Theatre in Connecticut and McCarter Theatre in New Jersey. She has also directed productions at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre and New York’s Signature Theatre.