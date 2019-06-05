'Hadestown' director Rachel Chavkin's tattoos: an annotated guide

“We’re just gonna go for a walk” on her right forearm. She got a tattoo with that message while in Iowa for Christmas. She wanted to commemorate “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” The phrase is a reference to when Chavkin needed to convey some advice to composer Dave Malloy during technical rehearsal. Rather than potentially embarrass him in front of cast and crew, Malloy recalled, Chavkin took him by the arm and said, “Dave, we’re just gonna go for a walk.”