Review: In ‘COLA 2019,’ the city of L.A. gives its artists a place to sound off

The sculpture, elevated in a ring atop pedestals that take the shape of communications towers, is affixed with strings to be plucked. It’s also punctured by sound holes to amplify the sonic vibrations. Henry David Thoreau, the naturalist and philosopher, wrote in his “Journal” that “Unpremeditated music is the true gauge which measures the current of our thoughts — the very undertow of our life's stream.” He probably didn’t imagine this.