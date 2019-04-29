Review: Simon Norfolk’s traumatic photos capture a Swiss glacier on life support

In one photograph, a pointed rise of ice is hooded by the blanket, like a mysterious, if not menacing, character. The lake adjacent is new to the landscape, the glacier gone liquid. In another picture, the rugged ridge line in the distance is countered by a nearer, softer horizon under draped fabric. And in another, the blanket sheathes mounds that read as bodies, and "Shroud" comes to serve as a title for our own death wrap, not just the ice's.