Spring dance picks: Alvin Ailey, Eifman Ballet, 'Night of 100 Solos' and more

Ballet, street dance theater, Mexican folk — there are enough offerings this spring to satisfy any dance lover’s taste.
Ford Theatres has a particularly strong lineup, kicking off spring with artist-in-residence Micaela Taylor. The emerging choreographer will premiere “Drift,” an evening-length work highlighting her blend of contemporary dance and hip-hop on March 30 (see related article).
L.A. darling Jacob Jonas the Company will return to the Wallis as the company-in-residence for an intimate studio series and world premiere May 10-11. And the historic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will celebrate its 60th anniversary with four programs April 3-7 at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
Here are more highlights, a mix of local dance companies and touring troupes from across the nation and abroad.
April 14
Pacifico Dance Company
For more than 25 years, artistic director Adriana Astorga-Gainey has dedicated herself to preserving traditional Mexican dance in L.A. — like the lively percussive zapateado — and remixing it with modern and ballet. “Al Paso de la Mujer” explores Mexico’s past from the female gaze, paying homage to religious and historical figures like the Virgen de Guadalupe and female warriors from the Mexican revolution.
The premiere of “Guerrero” is one of the seven works on the program. It features sones de tarima, a dance that blends influences from early African and Chilean settlers, traditionally performed on small wooden boxes to amplify rapid footwork. The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts, Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu
April 16
Merce Cunningham Trust
To commemorate what would have been Merce Cunningham’s 100th birthday, his trust is organizing the largest Cunningham event ever. “Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event” is a showcase of performances spread across the Barbican in London, the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York and the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA.
Former Cunningham dancers are curating each 75-minute performance, celebrating the modern dance pioneer’s choreography. On each stage, 25 dancers will perform 100 different solos taken from more than seven decades of Cunningham’s work. Each event will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101. www.cap.ucla.edu
May 22
Backhausdance
The Orange County contemporary company recently completed its 15th anniversary season, which included its first European tour. In this program, company founder and artistic director Jennifer Backhaus and Complexions Contemporary Ballet founding artistic director Dwight Rhoden premiere new work on the company.
Rhoden says his impressionistic and abstract ballet will explore love, acceptance and one’s place in the world. The program also includes 2018’s “Beyond the Noise” by Italian choreographer Walter Matteini. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. $40-$100. (949) 854-4646. www.thebarclay.org
May 24-26
Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg
Russian choreographer Boris Eifman’s brand of ballet theater takes its cues from literature, tackling classics including Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” and Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote.” Eifman’s latest production, “The Pygmalion Effect,” is inspired by the Greek myth of a sculptor who falls in love with his beautiful, life-like statue.
But in this narrative ballet, the sculptor is a successful ballroom dancer who “sculpts” a performer from an impoverished, clumsy young woman. “Pygmalion” makes its U.S. debut in Chicago before stopping in Costa Mesa for a weekend. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29-$169. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
June 14-15
Mark Morris Dance Group
To kick off its 2017 “Sgt. Pepper at 50” festival celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Beatles’ landmark 1967 album, the city of Liverpool requested the renowned choreographer to create work. The Brooklyn-based choreographer was just a child when “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released, but he fondly recalled Beatlemania.
The colorful “Pepperland” shows off the modern troupe’s trademark musicality and an original score by composer Ethan Iverson, interspersing arrangements of tracks from the album including “When I’m Sixty Four,” “A Day in the Life” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29-$119. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
July 12-13
Thomas Adès and Wayne McGregor
Music and dance powerhouses collide for “Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration.” British composer Adès will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic as it performs three works. Two world premieres choreographed by McGregor are on the program: “In Seven Days” performed by his Company Wayne McGregor and a currently untitled work danced by the Royal Ballet. The third work, “Outlier” will be danced by the Royal Ballet and Company Wayne McGregor. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. $34-$138. (213) 972-0711. www.musiccenter.org
July 20
Rennie Harris
Considered the pioneer of street dance theater, Harris has become a sought-out choreographer across the nation, creating work for companies including Alvin Ailey and Lula Washington Dance Theatre. His latest, “Funkedified,” follows the West Coast premiere of “Lazarus,” a work created for Alvin Ailey inspired by the life and legacy of its founder.
“Funkedified” features Harris’ own company, Puremovement, plus the Hood Lockers and L.A. street dance ensemble Versa-Style Dance Company. With a live band playing tribute to funk legends James Brown, George Clinton and others, the multimedia performance is a celebration of the funk music and street dance Harris grew up with in the 1970s. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. $25-$50. (323) 461-3673. www.fordtheatres.org
Aug. 16
Brockus Project
Men tend to dominate the dance scene internationally, but in L.A., many women have risen to positions of power, says choreographer and dance curator Deborah Brockus. To honor the women’s movement and L.A.’s rich history of women in modern dance, Brockus will present a one-night performance showcasing 10 female-run companies in L.A. “Women Rising: Choreography From the Female Perspective” also coincides with the 99th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.
Expect an array of performances from companies including JazzAntiqua, Heidi Duckler Dance, MashUp Contemporary Dance Company and Luminario Ballet, a group that has performed works by L.A. modern dance pioneer Bella Lewitzky. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. $20-$70. (323) 461-3673. www.fordtheatres.org
Aug. 30
Urban Bush Women
Black hair is more than just a style — that’s the message behind the Brooklyn-based dance theater company’s latest work. Since its founding in 1984, UBW has been dedicated to telling the stories of African American women. “Hair & Other Stories” is based on personal narratives from performers and the community about experiences with black hair.
The soulful performance mixes contemporary dance, spoken word and some audience participation. Choreographed by the company’s associate artistic directors, Chanon Judson and Samantha Speis, the work is a reimagining of founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s 2001 “HairStories.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. $25-$50. (323) 461-3673. www.fordtheatres.org