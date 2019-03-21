Spring dance picks: Alvin Ailey, Eifman Ballet, 'Night of 100 Solos' and more

Music and dance powerhouses collide for “Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration.” British composer Adès will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic as it performs three works. Two world premieres choreographed by McGregor are on the program: “In Seven Days” performed by his Company Wayne McGregor and a currently untitled work danced by the Royal Ballet. The third work, “Outlier” will be danced by the Royal Ballet and Company Wayne McGregor. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. $34-$138. (213) 972-0711. www.musiccenter.org