Broadway national tours: 'Chocolate Factory,' 'Fiddler' and ‘Rent’ are coming in spring

A bevy of Broadway musicals will be back on local boards in the coming months, including old favorites like “Fiddler,” “Phantom,” “Les Miz,” “Miss Saigon” and the 20th anniversary revival of “Rent.”
March 27-April 14, May 28-June 9
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
The musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl tale centers on a young boy who wins a tour of an eccentric candy maker’s fantastical factory. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; $35 and up; (800) 982-2787; www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa; $29 and up; (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org
April 9-14
“Cats”
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning hit musical, based on a collection of poems by T.S. Eliot, has been updated with new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”). Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
April 16-May 5, May 7-19
“Fiddler on the Roof”
The classic musical follows a milkman raising five daughters in a Jewish shtetl in czarist Russia. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
April 16-May 19
“Falsettos”
Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical about a neurotic gay man and the people in his life comes to the Ahmanson Theatre. 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400. www.centertheatregroup.org
May 7-June 2
“Les Misérables”
The international hit based on the Victor Hugo novel returns with its tale of an ex-convict fighting for redemption and others caught up in revolution in early 19th-century France. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com
June 6-July 7, July 10-21
“The Phantom of the Opera”
A new production of the Tony-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber musical brings back the reclusive and disfigured man obsessed with a beautiful singer in 19th century Paris. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $42 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $35.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
July 9-14
“Rent”
The 20th anniversary edition of the rock musical, inspired by Puccini’s “La Bohème,” has artistic types eking at an existence in New York’s East Village during the dark days of the AIDS crisis. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com
July 16-Aug. 11
“Miss Saigon”
A U.S. Marine and a teenage bar girl in 1975 Vietnam share an ill-fated romance in this musical inspired by Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com