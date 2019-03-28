USC Pacific Asia Museum names Skirball curator as its new director

Montagano most recently served as senior curator at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center, where she curated the 2018 show “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” and the 2016 exhibition “Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A.,” among others. Previously she worked for the Smithsonian Institution and played a role in opening the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Montagano received her bachelor’s degree in Asian studies, her master’s in museum studies and her doctorate in American history.