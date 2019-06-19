Robert Therrien, sculptor who made the ordinary extraordinary, dies at 71

Therrien was born in Chicago and moved with his family to Palo Alto when he was 9. He fell in love with art as a teenager and attended California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland in the late 1960s before transferring to the Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara to study photography. He got his master’s degree at USC in 1974 and leased a studio for $150 a month on Pico Boulevard, where he began practicing sculpture in earnest.