Essential Arts: Call it a comeback — MOCA’s new shows reveal an institution ascendant

Times art critic Christopher Knight visits three new exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles as the museum hits the big 4-0. At Grand Avenue, he reviews a “savvy” show curated by artist Elliott Hundley, and “40 for LA,” which chronicles the institution’s history. Then he heads to the Geffen Contemporary to check “The Foundation of the Museum,” which reveals the museum’s collecting strengths — as well as its weaknesses. “Following a tumultuous decade of fiscal and operational difficulties,” he writes, “MOCA may just be on a welcome — and timely — rebound.”