Review: ‘Indecent’ at the Ahmanson pays haunting tribute to a daring Yiddish play

This touring version is patchier. At the reviewed performance, Topol’s Lemml, the anchor of the production, seemed hoarse from over-emoting. It’s still not clear to me what stirs the finest fibers of his soul about “God of Vengeance.” Yes, the play changes the life of this former tailor, who becomes the stage manager after responding favorably to a disastrous reading of the work in a Warsaw salon that leaves Asch no choice but to try his luck elsewhere in Europe. But for all its intrepid modernity, “God of Vengeance” has some hoary melodrama in its DNA.