SoCal museum listings, June 16-23: Prints by John Baldessari, Korean calligraphy and more

Openings
Anna Wilding: Celebrate Hope Rarely seen photographs by Wilding capture former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the White House. The Palos Verdes Art Center Museum, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verde. Now on view; ends July 7. Closed Sun. Free. (310) 541-2479. pvartcenter.org
Beyond Line: The Art of Korean Writing First major U.S. survey of traditional Korean calligraphy. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends Sept. 29. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org
I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art: Prints by John Baldessari Exhibit features more than 70 works created by the influential California artist between 1971 and 2017. Also on display: “Sculptures by Gwynn Murrill,” a survey of works by the L.A.-based artist who specializes in representations of animals. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sun.; ends Sept. 22. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. .lagunaartmuseum.org
Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection: Meleko Mokgosi Installation explores colonialism and globalization through the experience of South Africa's Xhosa people. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 18. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu
Tang Qingnian: An Offering to Roots Installation by the visual artist features full-size prints of five monumental banner paintings hung from a bamboo framework above the lake in the Huntington’s Chinese Garden. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Sept. 23. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org
Watching Socialism: The Television Revolution in Eastern Europe Excerpts from news programs, sitcoms, cartoons, etc., plus artifacts, toys, TV sets, etc., from behind the Iron Curtain. Also on display: “Nonalignment and Tito in Africa” featuring photographs of state visits that the former Yugoslav leader made in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts next Sun.; ends Oct. 20. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org