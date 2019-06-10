Tony Awards: Broadway flaunts its idealism in inspiring celebration of the year’s best

As expected, Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” a British import touted on both sides of the pond, won for best play. I’m not as impressed by my colleagues who declared it an “instant classic.” But hype aside, it’s an often-gripping drama that, set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, explores the cycle of political violence that, as in Aeschylean tragedy, keeps the dead from resting peacefully in their graves. All credit to Sam Mendes, who won for his direction, for so convincingly inhabiting this fictive Irish world with his impeccable ensemble.