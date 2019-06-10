Reactions to Ali Stroker's historic Tony Awards win will make your heart soar

When Ali Stroker rolled onstage in her wheelchair to accept the Tony Award for featured actress in a musical, audiences at home went bananas.
As Ado Annie in director Daniel Fish’s revival of “Oklahoma!” Stroker became the first actress in a wheelchair to take home a Tony. Stroker, 31, accepted her award on behalf of all the disabled kids waiting to see themselves represented onstage.
Reactions on social media were fast and heartfelt. Including a video posted by Erin Raley Hinson of her 6-year-old boy who uses a wheelchair, as he clapped his hands over his astonished face during the telecast.