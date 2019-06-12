Review: ‘Mamma Mia!’ with an Asian cast? Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Sophie, engaged to the equally sanguine Sky (Max Torrez), wants her father to walk her down the aisle. But thanks to the uncertain, tight-lipped Donna, Sophie has never known his identity. Aided by a peek at mom’s old diary, Sophie secretly sends wedding invites to American architect Sam (Alan Ariano), British banker Harry (Danny Bernardo) and Australian adventurer Bill (Michael Palma), each of whom former free spirit Donna slept with in summer 1979, around the time of Sophie’s conception.