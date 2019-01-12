SoCal museum listings, Jan. 13-20: ‘Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Flora’ at LACMA and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
Openings
Dora: Discovery and Despair Traveling exhibit spotlights an underground rocket factory in Nazi Germany that was built by and run on slave labor during WWII. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts Sun.; ends April 5. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704.
Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Flora The duo’s double-sided film installation “Flora” celebrates the unknown American artist Flora Mayo, former paramour of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends April 7. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Critic’s choice
Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Dr., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Feb. 17. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.