SoCal museum listings, Feb. 17-24: ‘Matisse/Odalisque’ at the Norton Simon Museum and more

Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sun. Free. (213) 744-7432.