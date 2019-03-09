SoCal museum listings, March 10-17: ‘Oscar Rejlander: Artist Photographer’ at the Getty and more

Patty Chang: The Wandering Lake, 2009-2017 Personal and political narratives are explored in this multimedia, multi-disciplinary project by the New York-based artist (opens next Sun.; ends Aug. 3). Also on display: “Brognon-Rollin: Maybe Some Of Us Will Change This,” a collaboration by inspired by immigration issues and an endangered indigenous language (opens next Sun.; ends May 12). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.