SoCal museum listings, March 10-17: ‘Oscar Rejlander: Artist Photographer’ at the Getty and more

Openings
Christy Roberts Berkowitz: The Distance Between the Grooves in My Fingerprint Solo exhibition by the L.A.-based artist and activist features video, installation, mixed-media and text works. American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Drive, Bel Air. Starts Sun.; ends July 1. (310) 440-1246.
Dispute Between the Tamarisk and the Date Palm Installations by artist Michael Rakowitz illuminate the Middle East’s past, present and future. REDCAT Gallery, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Now through June 2. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (213) 237-2800.
Guo Pei: Couture Beyond Survey of the famed high-end fashion designer’s work features more than 40 pieces. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Now through July 14. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600.
Oscar Rejlander: Artist Photographer First major retrospective of works by the pioneering Victorian-era art photographer. Also on view: “Encore: Reenactment in Contemporary Photography,” featuring images of re-staged personal and historical events. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends June 9. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Patty Chang: The Wandering Lake, 2009-2017 Personal and political narratives are explored in this multimedia, multi-disciplinary project by the New York-based artist (opens next Sun.; ends Aug. 3). Also on display: “Brognon-Rollin: Maybe Some Of Us Will Change This,” a collaboration by inspired by immigration issues and an endangered indigenous language (opens next Sun.; ends May 12). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.