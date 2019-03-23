SoCal museum listings, March 24-31: ‘Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley’ at the Autry and more

Openings
The Bauhaus at 100: Modern Legacies Exhibit marks the centennial of the German art and architecture. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now through May 5. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria Examples of textile production and handwoven cloth created during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Now through Aug. 18. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361.
Lightscapes: Re-envisioning the Shanshuihua New media works and immersive light-based installations by Taiwan-born contemporary artists Nick Dong and Wu Chi-Tsung. Chinese American Museum, 425 N. Los Angeles St., L.A. Free; suggested donation, $3. Now through Nov. 10. Closed Mon. (213) 485-8567.
Prospects of India: 18th- and 19th-Century British Drawings from The Huntington’s Art Collections Works on paper exploring the landscape of the former British colony. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Now through June 10. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.
Hammer Projects: Yunhee Min Paintings by the contemporary artist are displayed on the steps, rather than the walls, of the Hammer’s lobby staircase. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Thu.; ends Oct. 27. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley Four-decade survey of paintings by the contemporary Chippewa artist. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000.