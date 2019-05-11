SoCal museum listings, May 12-19: Squeak Carnwath and more

Openings
Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow Includes two new works by the conceptual artist (opens Sun.; ends July 7). Also on display: “Between the Lines: Typography in LACMA’s Collection” (opens Sun.) Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org
Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World Exhibition includes more than 100 works featuring drawings of real and imaginary creatures made during the Middle Ages. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Aug. 18. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Patrick Angus Large-scale retrospective features paintings and other works exploring Angus’ personal life and the New York City gay scene. Also on display: “Bob Mizer,” featuring images of the male form by photographer and filmmaker Robert Henry Mizer. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Starts Fri.; ends Sept. 8. $8, $12. Closed Mon.-Wed. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org
Squeak Carnwath: How the Mind Works Paintings by the Bay Area artist use text, images, symbols, etc., to interrogate everyday experiences. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Starts Sat.; ends July 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851. arts.pepperdine.edu
Coyote Leaves the Res: The Art of Harry Fonseca Paintings, sketches and lithographs by the late artist salute the wily trickster of Native American folklore. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org
The Foundation of the Museum: MOCA’s Collection Exhibition revisits high points in the museum’s four-decade history. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends March 25. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to MOCA; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org