Weekend Picks: Ate9 dance, L.A. Master Chorale and a family-friendly Valentine's Day in DTLA

Picks for this weekend include a pair of performances by Ate9 dance company at the Wallis, plus a celebration of the Harlem Renaissance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a new vocal work performed by Los Angeles Master Chorale, both at Walt Disney Concert Hall. A Noise Within mounts the Bard’s “Othello,” “Forever Tango” hits the floor in La Mirada and circus troupe Les 7 Doigts returns to the Broad Stage. And there’s a night of romantic reggae music planned for Valentine’s Day at DTLA’s Grand Park.
New moves at the Wallis
Local dance troupe Ate9 puts its best feet forward with the world premiere of “a blind LAdy.” This Los Angeles-themed piece from company founder and artistic director Danielle Agami is set to the music of Spanish indie folk singer Lourdes Hernández, also known as Russian Red. Also on the bill: a reprise of “calling glenn” with live accompaniment by Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $29-$89. thewallis.org
Uptown funk, 1920s edition
For the jazz-inflected program “William Grant Still & the Harlem Renaissance,” guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the L.A. Phil in Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American.” Other vintage works on tap include Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday” from “Black, Brown and Beige” and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” With pianist Aaron Diehl and narrator Charlotte Blake Alston. Disney Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$194. laphil.com
Moor’s the pity
There once was an unhappy fellow, who went by the name of “Othello.” The Venetian general is — spoiler alert — undone by the machinations of a treacherous underling as well as his own jealousy and rage in a modern-dress staging of Shakespeare’s violent tragedy. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 28. $25 and up; student rush, $20. anoisewithin.org
As the soul flies
Composer and artist-in-residence Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale with soprano Suzanne Waters and cellist Cecilia Tsan in the world premiere of “The Sacred Veil,” a new spiritually informed work inspired by the poetry of Whitacre’s longtime collaborator and friend Charles Anthony Silvestri. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. lamasterchorale.org
It takes two, at least
A company of 14 dancers plus an 11-piece orchestra and a vocalist will share the stage in “Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango,” the long-running music-and-dance revue celebrating Argentina’s sensual and seductive export. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20-$42. lamiradatheatre.com
Past is prologue
Montreal-based contemporary circus troupe Les 7 Doigts (The 7 Fingers) returns with “Reversible.” The fantastical new show explores how those who came before us shaped the world we live in today. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $60 and up. thebroadstage.org
Can you feel the love tonight?
Bring your significant other (and the kids too) to the Music Center celebration Grand Park’s Lovers Rock. Move and groove on the dance floor or reel around the bright fountain as DJs from Dub Club L.A. spin old-school lovers-rock reggae tunes in this family-friendly Valentine’s Day offering. Grand Park, Olive Court and Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. grandparkla.org