Advertisement

Weekend Picks: Ate9 dance, L.A. Master Chorale and a family-friendly Valentine's Day in DTLA

By Matt Cooper
Feb 14, 2019 | 5:35 PM
Weekend Picks: Ate9 dance, L.A. Master Chorale and a family-friendly Valentine's Day in DTLA
L.A.-based dance company Ate9 takes the stage at the Wallis on Friday and Saturday. (Ate9)

Picks for this weekend include a pair of performances by Ate9 dance company at the Wallis, plus a celebration of the Harlem Renaissance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a new vocal work performed by Los Angeles Master Chorale, both at Walt Disney Concert Hall. A Noise Within mounts the Bard’s “Othello,” “Forever Tango” hits the floor in La Mirada and circus troupe Les 7 Doigts returns to the Broad Stage. And there’s a night of romantic reggae music planned for Valentine’s Day at DTLA’s Grand Park.

New moves at the Wallis

Local dance troupe Ate9 puts its best feet forward with the world premiere of “a blind LAdy.” This Los Angeles-themed piece from company founder and artistic director Danielle Agami is set to the music of Spanish indie folk singer Lourdes Hernández, also known as Russian Red. Also on the bill: a reprise of “calling glenn” with live accompaniment by Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $29-$89. thewallis.org

Advertisement

Uptown funk, 1920s edition

For the jazz-inflected program “William Grant Still & the Harlem Renaissance,” guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the L.A. Phil in Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American.” Other vintage works on tap include Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday” from “Black, Brown and Beige” and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” With pianist Aaron Diehl and narrator Charlotte Blake Alston. Disney Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$194. laphil.com

Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the L.A. Phil in a salute to the Harlem Renaissance this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the L.A. Phil in a salute to the Harlem Renaissance this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Moor’s the pity

There once was an unhappy fellow, who went by the name of “Othello.” The Venetian general is — spoiler alert — undone by the machinations of a treacherous underling as well as his own jealousy and rage in a modern-dress staging of Shakespeare’s violent tragedy. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 28. $25 and up; student rush, $20. anoisewithin.org
Wayne T. Carr, left, and Michael Manuel costar in a new modern-dress staging of “Othello” at A Noise Within.
Wayne T. Carr, left, and Michael Manuel costar in a new modern-dress staging of “Othello” at A Noise Within. (Craig Schwartz)

As the soul flies

Composer and artist-in-residence Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale with soprano Suzanne Waters and cellist Cecilia Tsan in the world premiere of “The Sacred Veil,” a new spiritually informed work inspired by the poetry of Whitacre’s longtime collaborator and friend Charles Anthony Silvestri. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. lamasterchorale.org

Eric Whitacre, composer and Los Angeles Master Chorale artist-in-residence.
Eric Whitacre, composer and Los Angeles Master Chorale artist-in-residence. (Marc Royce)

It takes two, at least

A company of 14 dancers plus an 11-piece orchestra and a vocalist will share the stage in “Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango,” the long-running music-and-dance revue celebrating Argentina’s sensual and seductive export. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20-$42. lamiradatheatre.com

“Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango” comes to the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts for one night.
“Luis Bravo’s Forever Tango” comes to the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts for one night. (Forever Tango)

Past is prologue

Montreal-based contemporary circus troupe Les 7 Doigts (The 7 Fingers) returns with “Reversible.” The fantastical new show explores how those who came before us shaped the world we live in today. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $60 and up. thebroadstage.org

Montreal-based Les 7 Doigts performs at the Broad Stage on Saturday and Sunday.
Montreal-based Les 7 Doigts performs at the Broad Stage on Saturday and Sunday. (Alexandre Galliez)

Can you feel the love tonight?

Bring your significant other (and the kids too) to the Music Center celebration Grand Park’s Lovers Rock. Move and groove on the dance floor or reel around the bright fountain as DJs from Dub Club L.A. spin old-school lovers-rock reggae tunes in this family-friendly Valentine’s Day offering. Grand Park, Olive Court and Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. grandparkla.org

Couples and families are welcome at “Grand Park’s Lovers Rock” celebration Thursday in downtown L.A.
Couples and families are welcome at “Grand Park’s Lovers Rock” celebration Thursday in downtown L.A. (Javier Guillen)
Advertisement
Advertisement