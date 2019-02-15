Weekend Picks: Ate9 dance, L.A. Master Chorale and a family-friendly Valentine's Day in DTLA

There once was an unhappy fellow, who went by the name of “Othello.” The Venetian general is — spoiler alert — undone by the machinations of a treacherous underling as well as his own jealousy and rage in a modern-dress staging of Shakespeare’s violent tragedy. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 28. $25 and up; student rush, $20. anoisewithin.org