Weekend Picks: ‘Les Miz,’ Jacob Jonas and two Mother’s Day events

Catch the return of the musical “Les Misérables,” see Jacob Jonas the Company dance at the Wallis or hear pianists Inna Faliks and Pierre-Laurent Aimard in separate concerts. You can celebrate Mother’s Day with “Don’t Tell My Mother!” or “MOMentum Place,” party on the sand at the Like Totally Music Festival, or attend the final performances of “Smart Love” and “Friends With Guns.” Last but not least, the Indigenous Now festival is back at Santa Monica’s Tongva Park.