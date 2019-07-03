Beyond fireworks: 10 ways to get a little culture this Fourth of July weekend

Looking for a cultured way to celebrate this long Fourth of July weekend? We’ve got 10 outings for you, starting with the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Nile Rodgers & Chic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Pacific Symphony celebrating in the O.C. and the annual Independence Day block party in DTLA. The Royal Ballet of London is back in L.A. with the dance-drama “Mayerling,” the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival returns with “Twelfth Night” and Grand Performances presents a music festival that’s free. For more details and additional ideas, keep reading.