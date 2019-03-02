Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, March 3-10: Jessica Lang Dance at Pepperdine and more

By Matt Cooper
Mar 01, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Kana Kimura of Jessica Lang Dance performs in the Lang work “The Calling.” The company gives its final area performance at Pepperdine University’s Smothers Theatre on Tuesday. (Sharen Bradford / The Dancing Image)

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer re-imagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairy tale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue..-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.

Jessica Lang Dance The acclaimed N.Y.-based company gives its final area performance before disbanding next month; program includes 2008’s “Solo Bach” and 2018’s “This Thing Called Love” set to the music of Tony Bennett. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway., Malibu. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$50. (310) 506-4522.

The Oedipus/Antigone Project Workshop presentation of Lionel Popkin’s evening-length multimedia performance piece inspired by Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedies. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. Fri.; 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $7. (310) 440-7300.

Clairobscur Dance The L.A.-based company performs artistic director Laurie Sefton’s new work “Imminent Drift,” plus the repertory pieces “Supremacy Ride” and “Triptych: Experience in Defiance.” The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$45. (559) 860-9145.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre The L.A.-based troupe performs a selection of dances inspired by the writings of Ezra Jack Keats. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 1 and 4 p.m. $16, $18. (909) 477-2752.

Serenade and La Sylphide Los Angeles Ballet pairs the Balanchine classic set to the music of Tchaikovsky with the Romantic-era fable set in Scotland. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Glendale, March 16)

Tap Fest 2019 Celebration of tap dancing with Evan Ruggiero, Melinda Sullivan and others. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. $10. (213) 621-1050.

Mystic India: The World Tour Bollywood-style spectacular features dancers, musicians, aerialists and acrobats. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$59. (562) 944-9801.

Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, Firuze Dance Company and others. UCLA’s Dickson Court, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. www.farhang.org

