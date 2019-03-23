SoCal dance listings, March 24-31: Malpaso Dance Company and more

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese music, dance and culture. Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. (Also at other area venues through May 5)