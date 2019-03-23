SoCal dance listings, March 24-31: Malpaso Dance Company and more

The Sleeping Beauty Festival Ballet Theatre offers a full-length, family-friendly staging of the Tchaikovsky classic. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$55. (949) 854-4646.
Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese music, dance and culture. Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. (Also at other area venues through May 5)
Malpaso Dance Company The Havana-based troupe performs artistic director Osnel Delgado’s “Ocaso” and company member Beatriz Garcia’s “Ser,” plus works by Merce Cunningham and Ohad Naharin. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000.
Drift TL Collective performs dancer-choreographer and Ford artist-in-residence Micaela Taylor’s evening-length exploration of one’s ever-evolving relationship with one’s self. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 5 p.m. $15, $20. (323) 461-3673.