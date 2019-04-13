SoCal dance listings, April 14-21: A salute to Merce Cunningham and more

Extra Ancestral A celebration of the African diaspora in L.A. features performers including Viver Brasil Dance Company. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (310) 440-4500. www.skirball.org
The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet combines dance and puppetry for this family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Dr., Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up; discounts available. www.ipballet.org (Also in Claremont, April 27-28)
Los Angeles Dance Festival Seventh-annual showcase concludes with sets by Pennington Dance Group, Kevin Williamson + Company and others. Luckman Theatre, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, 5151 State University Dr., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m. $25-$55; student rush, $15. (323) 343-6600. www.ladancefest.org
Pacifíco Dance Company Traditional and contemporary Mexican dance. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $20 and up. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu
Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese culture, music and dance. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends April 28. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (And at other area venues through May 5)
Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event CAP UCLA presents a celebration of Merce Cunningham that features several veterans of the legendary dancer-choreographer’s company. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Tue., 8 p.m. $29–$59. (310) 825-2101. www.cap.ucla.edu
Benita Bike’s DanceArt Performance followed an audience Q&A. Los Angeles Mission College AMP Theater, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734.
La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall) Ballet Preljocaj performs choreographer Angelin Preljocaj’s full-length work inspired by a Chinese folktale. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. www.TheSoraya.org