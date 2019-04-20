SoCal dance listings, April 21-28: Che Malambo and more

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and cluture. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 1 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (Also at other area venues through May 5)