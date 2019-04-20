Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, April 21-28: Che Malambo and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 19, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Argentinian dance troupe Che Malambo will perform at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach. (Slawek Przerwa)

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and cluture. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 1 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (Also at other area venues through May 5)

Los Angeles Dance Festival Fringe Three-day showcase features Akomi Dance, Bodies in Play, Fuse Dance Company and many others. Diavolo Studio Black Box, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 and 9:30 p.m.; next Sun., 5 and 7 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. www.ladancefest.org

Che Malambo All-male troupe performs traditional Argentine gaucho dancing and drumming. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $35. (562) 985-7000. www.carpenterarts.org

The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet combines dance and puppetry for this family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $26-$52; discounts available. www.ipballet.org

