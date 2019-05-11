Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, May 12-19: Benita Bike’s DanceArt and more

By Matt Cooper
May 10, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Benita Bike’s DanceArt returns to Culver City on May 19. (Doug Kiklowicz)

Dance, Artifacts and Jazz Company members from Clairobscur Dance perform in this fundraiser. Mimoda Studio Theater, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $35. (559) 860-9145. clairobscurdance.org

1 to 3 Ate9 dance company explores its creative process in this intimate new salon series. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., Highland Park. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 30. $20. ate9dancecompany.com

Boys in Trouble Transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey and company examine the concept of masculinity from trans and queer perspectives. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. highwaysperformance.org

Choreographic Residencies at LADP With Ghislain Grellier and Katherine Helen Fisher & Safety Third Productions. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $10. (213) 622-5995. ladanceproject.org

I’m Gonna Live Forever Dream Orchestra presents Los Angeles Ballet’s Petra Conti and special guests. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $40-$100. (213) 432-1777. dreamorchestra.org

Benita Bike’s DanceArt The company presents an interactive, all-ages program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734. danceart.org

