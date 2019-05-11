SoCal dance listings, May 12-19: Benita Bike’s DanceArt and more

Dance, Artifacts and Jazz Company members from Clairobscur Dance perform in this fundraiser. Mimoda Studio Theater, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $35. (559) 860-9145. clairobscurdance.org
1 to 3 Ate9 dance company explores its creative process in this intimate new salon series. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., Highland Park. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 30. $20. ate9dancecompany.com
Boys in Trouble Transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey and company examine the concept of masculinity from trans and queer perspectives. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. highwaysperformance.org
Choreographic Residencies at LADP With Ghislain Grellier and Katherine Helen Fisher & Safety Third Productions. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $10. (213) 622-5995. ladanceproject.org
I’m Gonna Live Forever Dream Orchestra presents Los Angeles Ballet’s Petra Conti and special guests. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $40-$100. (213) 432-1777. dreamorchestra.org
Benita Bike’s DanceArt The company presents an interactive, all-ages program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734. danceart.org