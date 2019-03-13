She created a ‘Black Super Hero Magic Mama’: Inda Craig-Galván on facing a parent’s deepest fear

The autobiographical piece looks back at a preteen girl trying to stay on the safe side of her mother’s short-fused temper. Making life difficult for them both is Mom’s insistence that they adhere to the beauty and cultural standards of the day, which in the 1970s were overwhelmingly Anglo-focused. Craig-Galván sends back two versions of herself to try to talk the girl through this difficult time: her early-30s self, when she’s still angry about her upbringing but, as a young mother, becoming familiar with the stresses of being a parent, and at 50, when she has mellowed and learned to accept the past.