Alfonso Cuarón set to make history with 'Roma'

There would be bitter irony if Lee was left off the list for “BlacKkKlansman,” his strongest feature film in years. Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” now (and then) considered a masterpiece for its examination of race in America, was not nominated for best picture in 1990, the year “Driving Miss Daisy” won. This year, “BlacKkKlansman” is competing against Farrelly’s “Green Book,” a movie that many critics have called an inverted “Driving Miss Daisy,” what with its gentle tale of racial understanding that happens inside an automobile. If the well-liked industry veteran Farrelly earned a nomination here over Lee, whom the academy has never recognized as a director, the internet might be broken forever.