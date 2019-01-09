When job one is making humans look like trolls — or was it making trolls look human?

Goldammer: I wonder if he really spent time in the mirror working out different expressions. Because in the beginning, when I was applying the makeup on my own, Eero had to be done either before Eva, and then wait for the next three hours in this makeup, or we would apply the prosthetics on him, then we’d do Eva [and Eero would have to finish his process after that]. So then either way, he had three hours [to wait with his makeup at least partially on] where he would then go back in the hotel room or in his apartment, and he would just hang out. So I’m really curious because the moment his makeup and the paint was finished, he’d just get up and he would have changed his expression, have this cheeky twinkle in his eyes. It was really fantastic, and it was very creepy at times.