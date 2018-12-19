In creating ‘Black Panther’s’ Wakanda, production designer Hannah Beachler got to build a new world

A big part of the conversation we had was [about determining] where Wakanda was located on the continent because everything would then be affected by that — what tribes would have migrated to Wakanda 10,000 years prior? Ryan wanted to know what the people did — where did they work? What are the street names? What are the parks called? What are the different provinces in Wakanda, and why are different people living in different climates and with different topography? We had to design all of that because we needed it to be a breathing, living, existing place. In a sense, we all had to become Wakandan.