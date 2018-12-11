Paul Thomas Anderson makes the case for 'A Quiet Place'

“Green Book” has won more fans than detractors, with supporters seeing the crowd pleaser’s bantering odd couple as a balm for these divisive times. Personally, I’d prefer a hand grenade, which is why I’d like “Vice” to earn a deserved spot here. Like “The Big Short,” McKay’s last movie (which won the Oscar for adapted screenplay), “Vice” employs inventive methods to make its point — which is, essentially, that we’re on the road to oblivion unless we start paying attention to what politicians like Dick Cheney are doing to this planet. (It’s a pretty great comedy too, but, coming from McKay, you probably already knew that.)