John David Washington scores with back-to-back films about the insidious nature of racism

“I feel like this particular story couldn’t be told by anyone but Spike,” says Washington of the bizarre true tale of black police detective Ron Stallworth, who pretended he was white in phone calls to befriend Colorado Springs members of the Ku Klux Klan in a late-’70s intelligence operation. He eventually struck up a phone “friendship” with Klan leader David Duke himself. Washington says, “Even if you didn’t like the film, you had to feel something. Because this is our backyard. This is a true story.”