'A Star Is Born': Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson take a deep dive on 'Shallow'

Then he nods to me to go to the front of the stage, and she’s so into it and launches into that sort of ad libbed bridge … the reason she’s so into it, quite frankly, is because he sang to her, “I’m fallin’ in all the good times, I find myself longing for change.” And that change has occurred! And she listens. And she goes up there and gives it everything she has. And that moment — what you call an aria in the middle of the song — we knew what that was going to sound like, and yet it’s different because she’s been listening. That’s what I love so much about the song. It’s not just about talking to each other but really listening and then coming to a strong connection.