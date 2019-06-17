The killers of ‘Dannemora’ ‘needed each other,’ say Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro

“We can’t answer how much is nature, how much is nurture,” says Dano, who, along with Stiller and Del Toro, interviewed Sweat. “Were Richard Matt and David Sweat always going to turn out this way? Or how much of it is the opportunities they were given? David, his mom, I think, was not well. I know she had a lot of parties, a lot of boyfriends. He went from foster home to foster home to foster home as well, at a young age. Jail at 16. If he hadn’t, maybe he would have gone into the service. Those talents, that practical intelligence, could have been steered toward something, some outlet. But it wasn’t. And at 19 he was in prison for life.”