Despite the daily indignities, Drew Tarver enjoys being one of ‘The Other Two’

"What does that mean for Cary? What is he going through at that moment? I think a cool thing about this show, I hadn't seen a bunch of queer characters who were messy in that, in dealing with what it's like to live life after you come out. Most shows are like, 'Here's where you come out,' and you do, and everything's fine. And this is more, 'Cary's out, he's trying to be an actor, he's trying to be publicly out, but he's making missteps and figuring himself out and what that means.'